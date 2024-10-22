Donate to Help Make Miracles Happen!
Please consider giving to Christmas Miracles this Christmas. Your generosity helps in so many ways. These funds will help bless families directly throughout Christmas and into 2025! GIVE NOW!
- $50 Donation: Helps a parent keep gas in their vehicle to get to/from work.
- $100 Donation: Helps a family enjoy a much needed family fun outing.
- $250 Donation: Helps ensure a family has groceries throughout Christmas.
- $500 Donation: Blesses a family with winter jackets and warm clothes this Christmas.
- $1500 Donation: Makes sure a family has exactly what it needs this Christmas (Warm clothes, groceries, assistance keeping heat on, etc.).
Thank you for considering Shine FM’s Christmas Miracles. At this time, there are no Tax Receipts for Christmas Miracles.
More from Shine FM