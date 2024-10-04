Time for Turkeys returns!
October 4, 2024
Between October 7th & 13th, please consider heading to your nearest Calgary Co-op Grocery location and donating to help support Calgary Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving! All Proceeds go directly to Calgary Meals on Wheels to feed those in need!
More from Shine FM
Throwback Song of the Week
Time for Turkeys returns!
Bridge to Care div. of Care Connect Support Services
Central Alberta Youth Unlimited
Just Like Family Home Care Calgary
Just Like Family Home Care South Edmonton