#ShineFamily, it’s that time of year again! Please consider heading to a Central Alberta Co-op Grocery store near you and purchase a Turkey or donate directly at the till to help families in need this Thanksgiving! All proceeds go to The Mustard Seed in Red Deer and to surrounding area Food Banks in Lacombe, Innisfail, Spruce View, and Eckville! Time for Turkeys kicks off September 20th! Gobble Gobble!

