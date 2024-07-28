Alberta Day of Caring for Jasper Wednesday July 31st

July 31st will be the Alberta Day Of Caring. Join every radio station in Alberta, as together, we support those impacted by the Jasper wildfire. Your generous donation will allow the Canadian Red Cross to provide people with humanitarian aid such as financial assistance and relief supplies.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will match every dollar donated by Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires. Eligible donations already received will be matched.​Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for assisting those impacted in Jasper and other affected areas in Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

You can also donate your empty bottles & cans to any Bottle Depot, with the proceeds directly helping the Alberta Day of Caring. Simply say “these are for Jasper” when you bring your bottles to the Depot.

On behalf of all radio stations in Alberta, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for your donation. Your compassion will help provide vital humanitarian assistance to people in Alberta who have been impacted by wildfires. Thank you.

Give today at https://give.redcross.ca/page/24AWA-ADOC