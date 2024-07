Didn’t feel like cooking tonight. Too hot! Pizza seemed like a good idea. We decided on Little Caesars. One of my sons suggested trying the Crazy Puffs KD Mac & Cheese! Sure! I’m always open to try new things. And gotta say, I liked ’em. Mikey likes it! Dough filled with KD?! Tasty! (And yes, to balance things out, we had some raw veggies as well!)

Happy “Suppering” during the #yyc Heat Warning! ~ mike