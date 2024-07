Thankful Thursday! Why do we do this each week on our Shine socials? To help us remember the goodness of GOD! We are such forgetful people, aren’t we? This is a great opportunity to praise the Lord for his blessings!

What are you thanking the Lord for today?

Here are my top three:

😎staying cool in the shade

🚗summer adventures

❤️family

How about you? Add yours on Facebook and Instagram!

-Stephanie Nicole

#shinefamily #thankfulthursday