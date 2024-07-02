Summertime Memories

I was out for a walk and saw this tree. Immediately I thought back to being a kid in the late ’70s. “Banana Leaves”! Now of course, these aren’t bananas, but as a kid the name made sense. It reminded me of summer fun with my next-door neighbour and best friend growing up, Jason.

We would get a hose and fill a bucket with water, and then add whatever we could find: grass, leaves, rocks, woodchips and banana leaves. We’d mix up a big bucket of swamp water and then just throw it the alley. Not sure why, haha! … just for some summertime fun. Before screens, when we’d play outside all day, every day!

I hope you have lots of summertime childhood memories. And I hope we all make a whole bunch of new memories for Summer 2024! ~ Mike