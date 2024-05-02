Mother’s Day Giveaways on Shine!

#ShineFamily Mom’s are a pretty big deal… We truly wouldn’t be here without them! With Mothers Day around the corner, we’re going to celebrate all the ways Mom’s are amazing with some fantastic giveaways Monday May 6th through Friday May 10th!!

Listen all week for a chance to win concert tickets to see shows like Mac Powell, Bethel Music, AND the SOLD OUT Phil Wickham Concert in Edmonton! You’ll also have a chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the Royal Canadian Circus coming this May/June!