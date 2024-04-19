The Flames end their season

So the Calgary Flames wrapped up their play for the 2023-24 season. While they didn’t make the playoffs, there were still some memorable moments. For one, Miikka Kiprusoff’s jersey retirement in March. I had the privilege to be in the Saddledome along with Paul the Promo Guy to witness it, plus, the Flames ended up winning in an exciting finish. That’s a memory that will stick with me and everyone in the building for a long time.

Sure, it doesn’t feel great seeing all these other teams in the playoffs knowing we’re already done, but I’m already looking forward to next season… not only that, but the Calgary Wranglers are in the AHL Playoffs, so let’s be sure to cheer them on! Until next year, Go Flames Go! – Zach Thomas