Hello world!

Edmonton 105.9 Shine FM 5316 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J8

Office: 780.466.4930 * Studio: 780.433.1059 Red Deer 90.5 Shine FM 13-7619 50 Avenue, Red Deer, AB, T4P 1M6

Office: 403-356-9052 * Studio: 403-356-1905 Calgary 88.9 Shine FM 4510 MacLeod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2G 0A4

Office: 403.276.1111 * Studio: 403.276.8888

ABOUT US:

© 2014 Touch Canada Broadcasting (2006) Inc.

Shine FM is a spiritually vital, growing community that demonstrates the love of God by serving people and drawing them into a transforming relationship with Christ. Shine FM's mission is to love God by serving people - meeting practical and spiritual needs - so that those we serve will be built up in love, united in faith and maturing in Christ.